FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell adding $1 Nacho Fries to its menu

What goes better with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch than...fries? Taco Bell announced its menu will now include potatoes "crisped to perfection." (Taco Bell)

LOS ANGELES
What goes better with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch than...fries? Taco Bell announced its menu will now include potatoes "crisped to perfection."

KABC_TV reports, the new menu item, dubbed Nacho Fries, will be available Jan. 25 in restaurants nationwide for just $1.

Taco Bell said the fries will be covered in seasoning and served with a dippable side of nacho cheese.

Nacho Fries also come in Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons including, beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.
Grab them while you can! The fries will only be available for a limited time.

FOOD & DRINK
