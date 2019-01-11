Taco Bell expanding vegetarian menu

Taco Bell plans to test a vegetarian menu-board in some locations.
The menu will list the chain's current vegetarian and vegan options, as well as some new items.
It's hoped that putting all the meat-free options on a separate board will make it easier for customers to see their choices.
A Taco Bell executive said the menu will help highlight the many vegetarian choices the chain offers.
