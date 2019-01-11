FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell expanding vegetarian menu

EMBED </>More Videos

Taco Bell plans to test a vegetarian menu-board. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2019.

Taco Bell plans to test a vegetarian menu-board in some locations.

The menu will list the chain's current vegetarian and vegan options, as well as some new items.

It's hoped that putting all the meat-free options on a separate board will make it easier for customers to see their choices.

A Taco Bell executive said the menu will help highlight the many vegetarian choices the chain offers.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldtaco bellveganfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
USA faces 1.4 billion pound cheese surplus
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Check out the 4 top eateries in Harrisburg's Capitol District neighborhood
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Vietnamese spots
In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Still Cold Today, Light Snow This Weekend
South Philadelphia man says racist flyer will not intimidate him
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Police officer fatally shot in California, suspect found dead
Man attempted to kidnap 2 children from school, police say
Coast Guard shutdown tip sheet suggests holding garage sale
Government shutdown: 800,000 won't get paid
Miller Lite offering Eagles fans free beer with a win
Show More
Malcolm Jenkins Foundation lives on in New Orleans
NYPD returns to Berks landfill searching for missing man
Police: Student stabbed by classmate at West Philly school
Pedestrian struck by minivan in New Castle
Battle over stray cat feeding ban in Pa. town
More News