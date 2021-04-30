cinco de mayo

Top 6 spots to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather is getting warmer, but that's not the only thing we have to celebrate. Cinco de Mayo is almost here, and I found some great things for you to do around Philadelphia for the occasion!

First, I stopped at Anejo in Northern Liberties for a bit of a fancier fiesta. In addition to an a la carte menu, they are offering a package with two tacos, rice and beans, guacamole, salsa, empanadas and two margaritas for only $55. Oh, and they have TEN varieties of tacos to choose from: Chicken, pork, steak, lamb, shrimp, short rib, crispy fish, cauliflower, shishito pepper, and a morning brunch taco...so good luck!

All you really need to know about Tio Flores on South Street is that they have a $5 margarita special, but I have to warn you, they also have a killer burrito, Mexican street corn, papaya guacamole, and you can enjoy it all in their adorable outdoor space.

To enjoy a night in with some great takeout, place an order with Revolution Taco to pick up at their Walnut Street location. They are featuring a make your own taco kit with smoked brisket and chicken tacos, with all the toppings included, but make sure you grab a strawberry rhubarb cheesecake empanada for dessert.

At Buena Onda in the Fairmount neighborhood , the margaritas are strong and the tacos to wash them down are only $2. But if you're having some people over, you can take out their at home ultimate taco bar that comes with trays of rice, beans, chicken, pork, salsas, and tortillas. With that, you'll be able to feed all of your friends, and you'll probably still have leftovers.

Rosy's Taco Bar on the corner of 22nd and Walnut streets is a lively casual hangout with a huge outdoor space. It's perfect for munching on their premium nachos and fulfilling your spicy food cravings. With their fifty selections of tequila, they are basically a margarita factory, so the flavor possibilities are endless.

At Juno, you can chill out on their open-air patio with some juicy lamb tacos, but please take my advice and order the Mexican loaded fries with marinated pork. They will even roll you over a beer barrow filled with Mexican beer and a strawberry cilantro margarita mixer! The next step of course is wheeling you home, but you have to do that yourself.

