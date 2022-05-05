cinco de mayo

Philadelphians gather to celebrate Mexican resilience on Cinco de Mayo

In South Philadelphia, Casa Mexico dished out authentic cuisine, made special for Thursday's festivities.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People gathered Thursday in South Philadelphia to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Mexico's victory over the French Army in 1862.

The celebration has evolved over the years, creating confusion over what the holiday truly represents.

Not to be confused with Mexican Independence Day, Cinco de Mayo historically represents victory and the resilience of the Mexican community.

"Cinco De Mayo, in 1862, the Mexican army defeated the invasion of the French army, who at the time was the most powerful army in the world," said Carlos Obrador, head consul of Mexico in Philadelphia.

At the consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia, entrepreneurs displayed their talent at Thursday's expo, showcasing traditional goods like fried crickets and repurposed clothing.

"I create clothing inspired by my Mexican culture, and I recycle a lot of things to make clothing-- like this dress is made out of table cloth," said local fashion designer Julieta Cavala.

In South Philadelphia, Casa Mexico dished out authentic cuisine, made special for Thursday's festivities.

Manger Luis Tuc of Casa Mexico said while they couldn't serve tequila without a liquor license, they made virgin drinks so customers could bring their own booze for the event.

