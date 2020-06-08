Food & Drink

Michael Solomonov and his CookNSolo franchise are up and cooking during the pandemic

By Timothy Walton
Michael Solomonov and his partner Steve Cook have created a restaurant power called CookNSolo with 16 eateries, including the James Beard winner for the best restaurant in the country, Zahav.

They had to close all 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with one, Laser Wolf, having just opened six weeks before the closures.

Michael and his team spent the first couple of weeks focused on cooking for those in need and now they have started to reopen for takeout and delivery.

It's given him a chance to bring back some of his employees but the uncertain future of the restaurant industry is making the next steps very challenging.



6 Minute Meal: Michael Solomonov's Hummus with Tehina Sauce
In this week's 6 Minute Meal, James Beard award-winning chef Michael Solomonov shares his recipe for Hummus with Tehina Sauce.
Zahav | Facebook | Instagram

Abe Fisher | Facebook | Instagram

Merkaz | Facebook | Instagram
The all-day cafe and bakery named after co-owner Michael Solomonov's hometown in Israel!


K'Far | Facebook | Instagram

Laser Wolf | Facebook | Instagram
Dizengoff | Facebook | Instagram

Goldie | Facebook | Instagram

Federal Donuts | Facebook | Instagram
