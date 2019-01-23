Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and if you were planning to give your family and friends those iconic heart conversation candies, we're sorry to break your heart.You'll need to find something else to hand out, after the Necco plant shut down and sold its brands last year.Sweethearts, the heart-shaped candies that have sayings on them like "Love You," "Cutie Pie" and "Ooh La La," will not be produced this year, according to the Spangler Candy Company, which purchased Sweethearts and Necco Wafers in 2018.Thankfully, the company says Sweethearts will relaunch in time for the 2020 Valentine season."Sweethearts and Necco Wafers are iconic brands with rich hundred-year-plus histories," Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said. "We are particularly excited about the Sweethearts brand. Many people have memories of sorting through their box of Sweethearts to find just the right message to share."Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., was the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.The also made Mary Jane and Squirrel Nut Zippers candy.