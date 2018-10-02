INGREDIENTS
- 2 cloves of garlic
- cup diced bell pepper or jalapeno pepper
- Green onions
- 1 cup sprouts
- Optional red pepper flake
- - cup sesame seeds + 1 tbsp for topping
- cup veggie broth or water
- liquid aminos or coconut aminos
- 1 tbsp honey or stevia
- cup green onions
- 1 lime juice and zest
- 1 lb brown cooked brown rice noodles
- Optional added veggies
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced (can use 2 tsp pre-minced)
- 2 tbsp grated ginger
- 1/4 cup Orange juice and zest
- 2 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp liquid aminos soy sauce
- 1 tbsp Apple cider vinegar (traditionally its made with Rice Wine Vinegar)
- cup chopped shallot
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add chicken with coconut oil and brown on all sides
- Remove chicken. Add garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, water and whisk together picking up any brown bits at the bottom of the pan.
- Turn off heat and add the arrowroot slurry and whisk together until thickens
- Add chicken broccoli and stir to coat everything
- Serve warm and top with green onions and sesame seeds
Cost: $2.80 + $3.95 = $6.75 per serving compared to between $15-20 per serving for the same meal to get takeout.
EASY CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES IN 35 MINS
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps