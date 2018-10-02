INGREDIENTS

2 cloves of garlic

cup diced bell pepper or jalapeno pepper

Green onions

1 cup sprouts

Optional red pepper flake

- cup sesame seeds + 1 tbsp for topping

cup veggie broth or water

liquid aminos or coconut aminos

1 tbsp honey or stevia

cup green onions

1 lime juice and zest

1 lb brown cooked brown rice noodles

Optional added veggies

1 cup almond flour

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

3 cloves garlic, minced (can use 2 tsp pre-minced)

2 tbsp grated ginger

1/4 cup Orange juice and zest

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp liquid aminos soy sauce

1 tbsp Apple cider vinegar (traditionally its made with Rice Wine Vinegar)

cup chopped shallot

INSTRUCTIONS

Add chicken with coconut oil and brown on all sides

Remove chicken. Add garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, water and whisk together picking up any brown bits at the bottom of the pan.

Turn off heat and add the arrowroot slurry and whisk together until thickens

Add chicken broccoli and stir to coat everything

Serve warm and top with green onions and sesame seeds

Jessica puts her own spin on two Chinese takeout favorites to save you money and drop the extra calories. Check it out in the video above.