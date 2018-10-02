WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Easy Asian Noodles and Chicken recipe

Jessica puts her own spin on two Chinese takeout favorites to save you money and drop the extra calories. Check it out in the video above.

INGREDIENTS
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • cup diced bell pepper or jalapeno pepper
  • Green onions
  • 1 cup sprouts
  • Optional red pepper flake
  • - cup sesame seeds + 1 tbsp for topping
  • cup veggie broth or water
  • liquid aminos or coconut aminos
  • 1 tbsp honey or stevia
  • cup green onions
  • 1 lime juice and zest
  • 1 lb brown cooked brown rice noodles
  • Optional added veggies
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 2 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (can use 2 tsp pre-minced)
  • 2 tbsp grated ginger
  • 1/4 cup Orange juice and zest
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp liquid aminos soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp Apple cider vinegar (traditionally its made with Rice Wine Vinegar)
  • cup chopped shallot


INSTRUCTIONS
  • Add chicken with coconut oil and brown on all sides
  • Remove chicken. Add garlic, ginger, vinegar, soy sauce, water and whisk together picking up any brown bits at the bottom of the pan.
  • Turn off heat and add the arrowroot slurry and whisk together until thickens
  • Add chicken broccoli and stir to coat everything
  • Serve warm and top with green onions and sesame seeds

Cost: $2.80 + $3.95 = $6.75 per serving compared to between $15-20 per serving for the same meal to get takeout.

EASY CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES IN 35 MINS

JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

