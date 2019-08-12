PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The internet has created dozens of new ways to make money by selling your service to those around you. But there's one you may not have heard of: Food sharing.
Our friends at MoneyTalksNews explain how to turn your home into a restaurant.
"It's not something I'm going to retire on. It's not something that, you know, I'm going to be able to do full time. But it's something that when I do it, people leave and they're happy. It just makes me feel really, really, really good," says Home Chef, Avi Levy.
Avi Levy is doing what we've all done plenty of times: getting ready to have a few people over for dinner.
But for Levy, the appetizing part isn't just the company - because he's also charging his guests.
"I have three kids, and you look at budgets for meals. I could cook this meal and I'll make enough money, certainly to take care of my family, food wise, for at least a week or so," says Levy.
Levy's guests found him through Eatwith.com. ChefsFeed.com is another one.
They match cooks and customers all over the world and take a cut of the profits.
These services are about more than just turning your home into a pop-up restaurant. For your guests, they're an opportunity to mingle with locals, from Miami to Milan.
They're also a great way to get home-cooked food for less than restaurant prices.
Think of it as baking two birds with one stone: Both chefs and guests meet interesting people from around the world while picking up a buck or two.
As with other sharing services, from AirBnB to Uber, the action is mostly concentrated in larger cities, and there could be local ordinances against doing it.
What's The Deal: Turning your home into a restaurant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More