Where to get free pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Friday is National Pretzel Day and that means you can get free pretzels!

Philly Pretzel Factory: Anyone who walks into a store, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will get one free pretzel, no purchase necessary.

To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.



SuperPretzel: If you'd like to combine a free pretzel with a free workout, this next deal is for you. SuperPretzel will be handing out pretzels at a free yoga event, hosted by local instructor Ashley Rufo at 6 p.m. at LOVE Park. The first 40 to 50 yogis will also get a free SuperPretzel yoga mat.



For more information, CLICK HERE.

Auntie Anne's: Get a BOGO FREE original or cinnamon sugar pretzel with any pretzel purchase. The deal is good through the weekend.



Snyder's of Hanover: You can get free bags of Snyder's pretzels from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 30th Street Station.
