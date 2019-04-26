Where to get free pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Philly Pretzel Factory: Anyone who walks into a store, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will get one free pretzel, no purchase necessary.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.
SuperPretzel: If you'd like to combine a free pretzel with a free workout, this next deal is for you. SuperPretzel will be handing out pretzels at a free yoga event, hosted by local instructor Ashley Rufo at 6 p.m. at LOVE Park. The first 40 to 50 yogis will also get a free SuperPretzel yoga mat.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Auntie Anne's: Get a BOGO FREE original or cinnamon sugar pretzel with any pretzel purchase. The deal is good through the weekend.
Snyder's of Hanover: You can get free bags of Snyder's pretzels from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 30th Street Station.