WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man convicted of murder in New Jersey high school football game shooting

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 28, 2023 5:21PM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic County man has been convicted of murder in a deadly 2019 shooting at a New Jersey high school football game.

On Thursday, Alvin Wyatt, 35, was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm and other crimes in the killing of 10-year-old Micah "Dew" Tennant.

Alvin Wyatt

On Friday, November 15, 2019, shots rang out in the third quarter of a high school playoff game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School.

SEE ALSO: Atlantic City park named in honor of boy killed during football game shooting

Wyatt was arrested amid the chaos.

A then-15-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 31-year-old was shot and seriously injured, and Micah Tennant was shot in the neck. He died a few days later.

Family remembering 10-year-old boy gunned down during Pleasantville football game as happy, jolly kid. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on November 20, 2019.

SEE ALSO:3 injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey

Sentencing is set for September 11.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW