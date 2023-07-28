Man convicted of murder in New Jersey high school football game shooting

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic County man has been convicted of murder in a deadly 2019 shooting at a New Jersey high school football game.

On Thursday, Alvin Wyatt, 35, was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm and other crimes in the killing of 10-year-old Micah "Dew" Tennant.

Alvin Wyatt

On Friday, November 15, 2019, shots rang out in the third quarter of a high school playoff game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School.

Wyatt was arrested amid the chaos.

A then-15-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 31-year-old was shot and seriously injured, and Micah Tennant was shot in the neck. He died a few days later.

Sentencing is set for September 11.