FOP offers $10,000 reward for arrests in stolen chemical, oxygen tanks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to the arrest of three suspects related to the theft of dangerous chemical and oxygen tanks stolen in the city.

Police learned of the thefts Thursday from a business on Church Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

"These tanks are extremely dangerous if they end up in the wrong hands," said FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We need to get these tanks and suspects off the street right away before someone is seriously injured."

The FOP says they will give a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the three alleged suspects.

Philadelphia police are currently reviewing security cameras in the area showing three men cutting a hole in the fence to enter the business, officials say.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or 9-1-1 with any leads.
