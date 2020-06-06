FOP offers $10,000 reward for arrests in stolen chemical, oxygen tanks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to the arrest of three suspects related to the theft of dangerous chemical and oxygen tanks stolen in the city.Police learned of the thefts Thursday from a business on Church Street in Northeast Philadelphia."These tanks are extremely dangerous if they end up in the wrong hands," said FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We need to get these tanks and suspects off the street right away before someone is seriously injured."The FOP says they will give a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the three alleged suspects.Philadelphia police are currently reviewing security cameras in the area showing three men cutting a hole in the fence to enter the business, officials say.If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or 9-1-1 with any leads.