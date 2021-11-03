ford

Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck

EMBED <>More Videos

Ford unveils concept for all-electric F-100 pick-up truck

Ford's newest concept electric vehicle may look awfully familiar to some folks.

The automaker wants to bring back the classic F-100 pick-up from 1978. But under the hood, this truck represents the future of automobiles.

The Eluminator concept truck features all-wheel drive via two electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT's traction motor.

The concept truck was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It's fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

The company thinks it will fly with consumers who want that classic retro car look, but with an eye on the future.

There is no timeline for when the all-electric concept may go into production -- if it ever happens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyenvironmentelectric vehiclesu.s. & worldfordclassic carstrucksconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORD
Ford reveals fully electric F-150 pickup truck
Ford develops new sanitizing software for police vehicles
Ford, GM confirm N. American factory shutdowns due to virus
2020 Ford Mustang sets record for horsepower, price point
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News