Consumer Reports releases list of top new vehicles for 2024

Consumer Reports' auto-testing team puts every car it buys through more than 50 tests, comparing 250 models for owner satisfaction and reliability to determine its top picks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buying a new car can be stressful and expensive, but armed with expert information, it doesn't have to be.

Every year, Consumer Reports buys and tests hundreds of vehicles, measuring everything from performance to fuel economy to how easy it is to install a child seat.

So, if you've been waiting to make that big purchase, here is CR's annual list of top new cars of the year.

"This year, our top 10 includes vehicles with a variety of powertrains. There are four hybrids, three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or PHEVs, and one EV. That's significant because it shows how the markets shifted towards electrification and confirms that these models can best gas-only competitors," said Emily Thomas, Ph.D., with Consumer Reports Auto Safety.

Consumer Reports' top picks for 2024:

The Toyota RAV4 Prime takes everything drivers love about the super popular RAV4 and adds the benefits of a plug-in hybrid, which provides 42 miles of electric-only driving before the gasoline motor kicks in.

CR found the Prime is quieter and smoother than the standard RAV4, and it's quicker the Prime went from zero to 60 a full two seconds faster than the gas-only model.

Another standout Toyota SUV is the 3-row Highlander Hybrid. It has key safety features, solid predicted reliability, and great fuel economy at 35 miles per gallon overall.

From Subaru, the Forester and redesigned Crosstrek are top picks. Both have secure handling, good fuel economy, and a wide range of active safety features.

The redesigned Toyota Prius added more horsepower and performance, plus the availability of all-wheel drive. The plug-in Prius Prime provides 39 miles of pure-electric driving, with 43 miles per gallon when the hybrid engine kicks in.

If you're looking for a truck, the Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid provide much of the functionality of a pickup, at a fraction of the size and cost. CR found both versions of the Maverick offer impressive maneuverability and a roomy crew cab interior.

And if reliability is top on your list, it's hard to do better than the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

"The Toyota Camry Hybrid receives top marks in CR's reliability data, but it also performed well in our fuel economy tests, gets 610 miles per tank of gas, and earns a sky-high Road Test score in our on-track evaluations," said Thomas.

The BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid are CR's top luxury SUV choices. Both versions feature immaculate cabins and a premium driving experience.

If you're looking for a sporty drive that won't break the bank, CR says the Mazda3 was a stand-out. With 191 horsepower, its engine packs more punch than most rivals and has an impressively premium interior for the price point.

CR's top pick for an all-electric vehicle is the Tesla Model Y. Like most EVs, it has quick acceleration, but the Y shines with responsive steering, frequent over-the-air updates, and access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network.