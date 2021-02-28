3 teens arrested in shooting death of Lower Moreland High School grad at UArizona





Forrest was an integral part of our football and basketball programs during his time here at Lower Moreland. It was never about stats with Forrest though. It was about his attitude, his work ethic, his team first attitude, and finally his smile that could light up a gym.



Forrest was a kind and humble human being who made our community a better place. He left a lasting impact on many of his teammates, friends, teachers, coaches, and administrators in our school community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Keys family at this difficult time.



Truly a great young man. Taken too soon. So much love and prayers to the Keys family. pic.twitter.com/eBiuj2w2wj — LMHS Lions Football (@LMLionsFootball) February 21, 2021



"I love you so much Forrest and I miss you so badly already. What you did for our program and what you did for me personally I could never thank you enough for. You were the most talented and toughest kid I ever got the pleasure of coaching. But you were so much more than that to me. When I got the head coaching job I said to my wife we needed you on the team because you're the kind of guy who would walk through fire for your friends. That doesn't do you justice. Whenever our team was in trouble and we had to go through that fire, you put us all on your back and carried us through it. The world is a smaller and lesser place without you in it. To me, you're family, and this is going to hurt for a long time."

Many thanks to @joubroulis for sending this over:

Forrest Keys (23) with a great pass that set up a basket against Pennsbury during the 2018-19 basketball season

Lower Moreland won the BAL and District I 4A titles and made the state semifinals that year pic.twitter.com/38nnp7ucck — Andrew Robinson (@ADRobinson3) February 22, 2021

A few videos courtesy of @LMLionsFootball @CPeppelman finds Keys and he does the rest for a touchdown during their junior year pic.twitter.com/2LIdNYjKvp — Andrew Robinson (@ADRobinson3) February 22, 2021

Thinkin about all of the lives that he impacted. What you saw was always what you got w him and he’ll always be remembered that way. There’s no one that Forrest couldn’t make happy, it was always love w him. This put pain on everybody but it’s our responsibility to live for him. https://t.co/EcOsmW6QiA — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) February 22, 2021