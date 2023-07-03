Visitors celebrating Fourth of July in Philadelphia

Families are flocking to Philadelphia to see landmarks and enjoy events while celebrating the 4th of July.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families are flocking to Philadelphia to see landmarks and enjoy events while celebrating the 4th of July.

"We're celebrating by seeing all of the sights from our nation's independence," said Pam Lewis of Missouri.

Visitors are trying to hit as many attractions as possible.

"Lots of sights to see," said Peyton Tritschler of Missouri.

Some people are decked out in patriotic colors.

"Well, if you're going to do it this week, this is going to be the day to do it," said Molly Pickart of Wisconsin. "We want to focus on history. If we have time, we're going to see as many as we can."

Several museums are free Monday, including Elfreth's Alley Museum, which is on one of the oldest streets in the U.S.

Advanced tickets for The Eastern State Penitentiary free museum night are now sold out, but walkup spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis Monday evening.

The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History is free and is offering a view from the 5th-floor balcony of Tuesday's parade starting at 11 a.m.

"It's my first time. I'm really happy to be in Pennsylvania," said Morgan Greco, Miss America's Outstanding Teen 2023.

Greco and her fellow titleholders stopped by the Liberty Bell for a tour while visiting several landmarks.

"Just being able to hear some of the history of where our great nation started and being in the heart of it right here," Greco said.

Monday at 6 p.m., former Miss America Vanessa Williams will perform on Independence Mall, followed by the rescheduled Gospel on Independence concert at 8 p.m.

The inner lanes of the Ben Franklin Parkway are now blocked to prepare for the big concert Tuesday at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.