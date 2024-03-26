Willie Nelson bringing 4th of July Picnic 2024 to the Philadelphia region

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic is coming to the Philadelphia region this summer.

Nelson will be headlining his 2024 event at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

He's bringing a star-studded lineup including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples and Celisse.

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic brings people together for America's birthday with live music, food and drinks.

Nelson started this tradition in 1973 and usually hosts the event in Texas.

He has taken it on the road to other states, but this is the first time it's coming to our area.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am. at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit WilliesPicnic2024.com.