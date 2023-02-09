Wawa is offering free coffee at Pa., NJ, Del. stores on Super Bowl Sunday until kickoff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans: need another reason to look forward to Super Bowl Sunday?

Wawa has one: free coffee.

In honor of the big game, Wawa is offering free coffee in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware stores this Sunday, Feb. 12, until kickoff (6:30 p.m.).

There's a limit of one per customer.

The offer includes self-serve coffee up to 24oz.

"At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," said Alex Costabile, Chief Customer Officer, in a press release. "So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE."

This means you can grab a coffee before game time to make sure you stay awake to cheer on the Eagles!

Not that there was a chance you were going to fall asleep in the first place, but this is a good backup.

Other Wawa deals for Eagles fans include $5 Shortis & $6 Classics and $1 Wawa Iced Teas and drinks when ordered through the Wawa app (2/10 - 2/12).

Wawa is also offering 20% off Ccatering orders with promo code in effect through Sunday.