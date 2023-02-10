Free Coffee: Dunkin' offers Eagles fans a freebie for Super Bowl 2023 weekend

Dunkin' says the offer is valid at participating locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you feel you don't have enough energy going into Super Bowl 57, Dunkin' has an offer that you'll want to hear.

Dunkin', the official coffee of the Philadelphia Eagles, is offering all guests a free medium hot coffee all day on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.

Dunkin' says the offer is valid at participating locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

In a press release, the company broke down the valid locations even further: Kent & New Castle counties, DE; Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, & Salem counties, NJ; Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, & Philadelphia counties, PA.

There is one limit per guest per day.

No purchase is necessary, meaning you get a free coffee without buying anything else, though you can still get a donut if you want one.

Wawa is also offering a coffee deal of its own on Super Bowl Sunday.

Dunkin' is set to air to a Super Bowl commercial reportedly starring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.