Here's how you can get free Chick-fil-A, beauty products, fitness classes, SAT prep and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Freebie Friday and let's start with some free goodies!
FREE CHICK-FIL-A NUGGETS
When you download the Chick-fil-A app, get a free order of 8-Piece Breaded Chicken Nuggets order or Kale Side Salad.
FREE BEAUTY PRODUCTS
Inernational retailer L'OCCITANE is offering a free starter kit of its new OMY line. It's free when you bring the coupon into your local store and features a few new products.
To print the coupon and find a store near you, CLICK HERE.
FREE FITNESS CLASSES
If you're trying out some new workouts for the new year, a brand new fitness center has opened in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia called WillPower Live. Try a free class at their Germantown Avenue studio every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. during the entire month of January!
FREE SAT PREP
If you have a teen preparing for the SAT, Kaplan Test Prep is offering 6 months of access to its SAT Prep On Demand Course, which normally runs for $150. Use the promo code KAPFRIENDS. You have to sign up before January 31st.
FREE MLK DAY EVENT
Starting Saturday, January 18th, Eastern State Penitentiary is remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events that run through MLK Day on Monday, January 20th. There will be free, public readings of his works, art making activities, musical performances and more.
