Freezing rain left slick conditions in South Jersey, Philadelphia

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Freezing rain coated surfaces in ice on Saturday evening, making walking and driving tricky.After work, this evening in Glassboro, New Jersey, Michael Miduski came out to his car and immediately put his ice scraper to work."A sheet of ice. An unbelievable sheet of ice. Something I haven't seen since about 1994," said Miduski.Brenda Carter of Glassboro, New Jersey, ventured out to the store and did not like slipping and sliding in the parking lot."This is really bad. If you don't have to come out, do yourself a favor. Don't do it," said Carter. "I'm taking baby steps. It's a lot of black ice. You can't see it."Tiny icicles hung from vehicles and signs. Crews salted parking lots and main roads, but conditions were still slick.On the Garden State Parkway in Burlington County, New Jersey, a 19 car crash in the northbound lanes appears to have been caused by icy conditions in Bass River around 5:30 p.m.Three minor injuries were reported, officials say.Across the bridge in Philadelphia, icy conditions, officials say, are believed to have caused a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Mayfair section.That crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on the northbound outer lanes.Officials say the car ended up on the sidewalk. There were no reports of injuries.Drivers Action News spoke with say staying off the roads is for the best."Just going home and staying home," said Robert Fling of Swedesboro, New Jersey.