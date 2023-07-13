National French Fry Day: Where to find deals, freebies

Thursday marks National French Fry Day and restaurants are celebrating with some serious deals.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday marks National French Fry Day and some area restaurants are celebrating with serious deals.

Philadelphia favorite Chickie's & Pete's is offering its iconic crab fries for just $1 on Thursday.

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivor Fund to help families of fallen officers.

McDonald's is also getting in on the fun. The chain is offering free fries of any size all day today to all customers if you order through the app.

Wendy's, Burger King and Smashburger are also giving away free fries with any purchase made via their app.

And if you're in Charleys Cheesesteaks' rewards program, you can get fries for $1.