recall

FreshPet recalls bags of dog food due to possible salmonella contamination

The recall involves 13 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

FreshPet recalls bags of dog food due to possible salmonella contamination

Dog owners are being urged to check their cabinets.

FreshPet has voluntarily recalled its "Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe" dry food due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 13 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The four and a half pound bags were sold at Walmart and Target stores.

No other FreshPet dog food flavors are impacted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsproduct recallsrecalldog
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper out indefinitely afte...
Suspects sought for smash and grabs at 2 Philadelphia Sunoco stations
AccuWeather: Sunny And Hot
Abortion rights supporters fill the streets of cities nationwide
Viewing for Sean Williamson to take place Sunday evening
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Pa. Attorney General holds Philly rally to 'protect abortion rights'
Show More
Many gather to kick off first weekend of summer down the Jersey Shore
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Officials: Jet ski crash leaves woman injured along Delaware River
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joshua Butts?
Police: Driver loses control, crashes into Bustleton flower shop
More TOP STORIES News