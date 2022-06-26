FreshPet recalls bags of dog food due to possible salmonella contamination

Dog owners are being urged to check their cabinets.
FreshPet has voluntarily recalled its "Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe" dry food due to possible salmonella contamination.
The recall involves 13 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The four and a half pound bags were sold at Walmart and Target stores.
No other FreshPet dog food flavors are impacted.
