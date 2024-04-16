Feel Good Foods voluntarily recalls gluten-free bagels due to cross-contamination

A brand of gluten-free mini bagels is being recalled because they may contain gluten. Feel Good Foods has issued a nationwide voluntary recall because of cross-contamination.

The company received one consumer report of an adverse reaction to gluten.

The affected products include gluten-free plain, and 'everything flavored' cream cheese-stuffed mini bagels.

According to the FDA, both products have best-by dates from May 29th, 2024 to September 17th, 2025 that are listed on the boxes.

For more information about the recall, visit this page at FDA.gov