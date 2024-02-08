Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop flight destinations from Philadelphia

Frontier will fly to 39 destinations out of PHL after adding the new services
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More traveling options are coming to Philadelphia International Airport beginning this spring.
Frontier Airlines announced the addition of 10 new non-stop destinations. They include service to St. Louis, Knoxville, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Pensacola, among other locales.
To celebrate, the airline is offering introductory fares as low as $19. The new service begins in May.
Frontier will fly to 39 destinations out of PHL after adding the new services.