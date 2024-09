Intro fares to both locations will start at $19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop service from Philadelphia International Airport to Norfolk and Buffalo.

Service to Norfolk will begin on June 5 and fly three times a week.

Service to Buffalo will start on June 13 and also fly three times a week.

Introductory fares to both locations will start at $19.

Frontier now serves a total of 42 destinations from Philadelphia.