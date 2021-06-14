Cleanup underway after fuel spills into Delco waterways, forces school closure

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10781689" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was an all-hands-on-deck type operation in Brookhaven, Pa. Sources tell Action News an estimated 4,700 gallons spilled after an overnight delivery to the gas station.

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal, state and local agencies are working to clean up a large fuel spill in Brookhaven, Delaware County that killed wildlife and forced the closure of a neighboring elementary school.The spill started Friday at the Gas N Go gas station at Coeburn Boulevard and Edgemont Avenue, according to officials.There's a tank testing company on the property, officials said.On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency and state officials will continue to test the soil in the area.Officials said one of their main goals is to make sure runoff is contained and doesn't get into Chester Creek.The spill forced school leaders to close Coebourn Elementary School Monday and Tuesday due to air quality concerns from the strong smell of gasoline."We've got a school impacted, we've got residents impacted. This is a creek where so many families like to fish. This is a recreational site," said Rep. Leanne Krueger.Sources tell Action News an estimated 4,700 gallons of fuel possibly spilled into surrounding storm water systems. That's enough gasoline to fill about half a tanker truck.Officials believe the spill happened Friday after an overnight delivery.They said an alarm for high tank levels went off, but the fire department was not dispatched until Saturday when calls of a strong odor started coming in.Investigators are trying to determine exactly what went wrong."We did have an odor of gasoline coming out of the creek with a sheen of gasoline on top of the creek," said Brookhaven fire chief Rob Montella.Local leaders, including the district attorney, toured the area Sunday to get an idea of damage."Whoever is responsible at the end of the investigation, we're going to see if they violated our laws and we can bring them to justice," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.Emergency hazmat crews sectioned off large portions of the wooded area as well as areas around the creek and retention pond next to the school."I was looking forward to spending more time with my friends and my teacher," said Coebourn Elementary student Lily Reed.Kindergarten graduation is scheduled for Wednesday at the school, but it's unclear whether that ceremony will be held."Which is really sad because this is the last week of school for the kids, so 2020 and then 2021 this is what the kids get, so this is really sad," said Brookhaven resident Allison Wilkins.Officials said they're trying to determine whether there's a problem with the line that leads to the tank or whether something went wrong with how the transport company delivered the fuel.