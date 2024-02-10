Celebrate Galentine's Day with these adorable gifts

On The Red Carpet

A Galentine's Day gift guide for the Disney fan in your life

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Galentine's Day!

Galentine's Day is the chance to appreciate all the gals in your life! It's a time for friends, sisters, moms, daughters, etc. to celebrate with each other, whether that means going out for a nice meal, staying in for a movie night, eating your favorite desserts or exchanging a few gifts.

We've got you covered with this Galentine's Day gift guide for the Disney fan in your life.

For the perfect picnic in the park, check out:

These stemless travel cups in classic Minnie print or tie dye.

These Simple Modern water bottles, which come in 14oz or 32oz sizes.

This adorable Promenade picnic basket set.

These sunglasses for kids and adults are great for a picnic or a theme park!

For the baker or chef in your life, check out:

These Minnie Mouse aprons, durable and cute!

This Minnie-themed cutting board and knife set.

For a fashion lover, check out these Fossil accessories:

These limited edition blush and brown leather watches have the cutest details.

This stainless steel set, complete with a pendant, signet ring and watch ring. We love the pink tones!

This simple gold-tone stainless steel Minnie set, complete with hoop earrings, a locket necklace and signet ring.

We're obsessed with this Mickey and Minnie bag set, consisting of the mini satchel, mini bag, pouch keychain and small bifold wallet.