Police ID victim killed in Garden State Parkway crash; adult, 4 children injured

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Garden State Parkway in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and five others are injured including children after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey on Wednesday, according to state police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Parkway near Exit 25 in the Marmora section of Upper Township.

New Jersey State Police said the driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle and went off the highway.

A front-seat passenger, identified by police as 34-year-old Shardonay Daily of Delanco, was killed in the crash.

The driver and four children, including two 10-year-olds and two 3-year-olds, sustained serious injuries, said police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

