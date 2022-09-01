Video released of police questioning actor Gary Busey in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

The victims say the incidents happened during photo shoots with Busey at the Monster Mania convention.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey have released body cam footage showing their questioning of actor Gary Busey about reports that he inappropriately touched at least three women.

Much of the video has been redacted and does not include information about what he told police.

The victims say the incidents happened during photo shoots with Busey at the Monster Mania convention at a Cherry Hill hotel on August 13.

Busey was a featured guest at the convention.

The criminal complaint details a conversation Busey had with police where he asked detectives to talk the victims out of making complaints and proceeded to call the incident an accident.

Busey faces criminal sexual contact charges.

He denies the allegations.