Actor Gary Busey to have court hearing in NJ after being accused of inappropriately touching women

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Actor Gary Busey is scheduled for a virtual court hearing in New Jersey on Monday.

He continues to fight charges stemming from an appearance in Camden County nearly three years ago.

Busey is accused of inappropriately touching at least three women.

The victims say it happened during photo shoots with Busey at the Monster Mania Convention at a Cherry Hill hotel on August 13, 2022.

Busey, now 80, denies the claims.

