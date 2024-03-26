Gas prices on the rise again across the Philadelphia region: AAA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AAA says gas prices will keep increasing in the coming months.

"People have undoubtedly noticed an increase in prices at the pump," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

AAA says gas prices are currently about 10 cents higher than they were this time last year. The biggest reason why is an increase in demand with many traveling for spring break.

"A lot of people take those road trips because it is convenient and oftentimes cost effective for families to do," Tidwell said. "But you'll notice that gas prices have gone up."

Tidwell said this typically happens this time of the year.

She also said prices will keep rising in the coming weeks as more refineries and gas stations switch over to summer-blended gasoline by May 1.

"That's a more expensive blend of gasoline, and we will see that price absorbed into a price of a gallon of gasoline," said Tidwell.

Tidwell said once the switchover to summer-blended gasoline happens, drivers could see an increase of 10 to 15 cents for a gallon of gas.