After brief moment of relief, gas prices are going back up

A week ago, the average price of regular in the Philadelphia area was about $4.13, according to AAA. Now, it's about $4.27.
By
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After what felt like a second of slight relief for drivers, gas prices are ticking back up in Pennsylvania.

"Gas prices too high," said Erick Clark of Chester.

At a Wawa in Upper Darby, $4.19 a gallon was posted. At a nearby Sunoco, it was $4.25, and at the Exxon at State Road and West Chester Pike, a gallon of regular would cost you a whopping $4.49.

"That's ridiculous, that's ridiculous," said Qiana Walker of Upper Darby.

A week ago, the average price of regular in the Philadelphia area was around $4.13, according to AAA. On Friday, that number stands at about $4.27.

"It's super unstable. Sometimes it's really high, sometimes it's really low. So I'm glad I drive a fuel-efficient car," said Jay Patten of Cobbs Creek.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average price in the Philadelphia area logged in at around $4.49 on March 10.

Even with soaring prices at the pump, many drivers said they couldn't drastically change their driving habits.

"You gotta go where you gotta go. Especially you got to go to work. Kids gotta go to school," Clark said.

"I commute to Bucks County to work. My children go to school right here across at St Lawrence. My one son goes to Haverford School," said Ebony Silver of Eastwick, who has to fill up twice a week.

"I'm cutting out unnecessary trips. I like driving, but the more I drive, the more I have to pay," said Patten.

But some families are clamping down on their budget in other ways.

"I would say that's probably our only difference, we're spending less, we are eating out less. I'm watching my dollars a lot more," shared Walker.
