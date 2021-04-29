Possible gas shortage looms due to truck driver shortage

While many Americans are returning to the roads, there is a shortage of trucks that get gas to stations.
According to National Tank Truck Carriers, up to a quarter of all tank trucks in the country that carry gas are parked because they don't have drivers.
That could lead to shortages at gas stations in vacation hotspots this summer.
A spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said no one in the Delaware Valley should cancel a road trip because it's too soon to tell.
"Plenty of tanker trucks, there'll be drivers back out there and this should not deter anyone's plans to return to the road for that great American road trip," said Jana Tidwell with AAA public affairs.
While the need for gas was tanking early on in the pandemic, the need for liquid chemicals in people's homes was on the rise.
Heniff Transportation Systems transports those supplies and the company needs people to drive their tank trucks, according to Stephanie Williams, a terminal manager with Heniff.
"Now that things are picking back up, and people are getting back into the workforce, I'm hoping that we see a spike, especially with those gas haulers that were not working as much as what they were used to," said Williams.
Heniff is offering to train people who don't have experience. They have a terminal in South Jersey.
