Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes in New Hampshire

The big surprise was all part of a gender reveal.
The reveal used 80 pounds of explosives that are usually used for firearms practice.
One woman says the blast cracked her home's foundation.
Others say it knocked pictures off their walls.
It shook neighboring towns and could be felt in all of Northern Massachusetts.
"i'm not upset because I had confetti blown my way, it was an explosion that rocked my neighborhood and my town, it was just over the top ridiculous," the homeowner said.
The gender reveal was done at a gravel pit belonging to a local business.
The man who set it off says he thought it would be safe there.
And, for those who were wondering...it's a boy.
