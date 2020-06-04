George Floyd's memorials begin in Minneapolis today, go to North Carolina, end in Houston

Here is what you need to know about these memorials:

MINNEAPOLIS -- The memorial services to honor George Floyd are extraordinary: three cities over six days, with a chance for mourners to pay their respects in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died.But so are the circumstances surrounding them: Since his May 25 death in Minneapolis, Floyd's name has been chanted by hundreds of thousands of people and empowered a movement. Violent encounters between police, protesters, and observers have inflamed a country already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.The organizers of the memorials want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death, which happened after a white officer pressed a knee into the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born 46 years ago. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville. This includes a two-hour public viewing and private services for family.The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.Live coverage of Floyd's Minneapolis memorial service will begin at approximately 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. on this page. Coverage will also air on ABC.Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will eulogize Floyd in Minneapolis and Houston."It would be inadequate if you did not regard the life and love and celebration the family wants, but it would also be inadequate ... if you acted as though we're at a funeral that happened under natural circumstances.""The family is not independent of the community," he said. "The family wants to see something happen."Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, may attend the Houston services, and other political figures and celebrities are expected as well.Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, said that "for a person who was pretty much unknown to the world until just last week, this is unprecedented.""This has touched a nerve," Carson said. "It's been building up for all of American history. I think that people who are aware of the history of this country understand that there's a lot to atone for and a lot to celebrate in terms of people who stood up for justice."The size of Floyd's memorial reflects his impact and the need to recognize the widespread grief his death has caused, said Tashel Bordere, an expert on grief and assistant professor at the University of Missouri. It also reflects a tradition particularly in African American communities that large funerals can provide the recognition that a lost loved one struggled to receive in life.But, she added, "grief goes far beyond the funeral; healing goes far beyond the funeral. Justice is experienced when people feel safe in their communities and in their lives."