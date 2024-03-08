Expelled GOP Rep. George Santos reappears on House floor before State of the Union

The disgraced New Yorker, with no conviction, still has floor privileges.
Disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos arrived in the House chamber on Thursday night about an hour before President Joe andBiden's speech was to begin about three months after he became the first House member to be expelled in more than 20 years.
He was seen seated on the GOP side near the aisle -- his normal position when he was a voting lawmaker.
He had told ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he would do so.
Scott reported that for several minutes, Santos was seated where he could brush shoulders with Biden if he were to stay there while the president arrived and walked down the aisle.
Santos later briefly left the chamber, entering the Republican cloak room.
As a former member, Santos retains the privilege of accessing the House floor.
He would need to be convicted of one of his criminal charges to be banned from the floor.
He has pleaded not guilty.
MORE | State of the Union: Biden to address the nation | LIVE COVERAGE
ABC News National Correspondent Steven Portnoy, using binoculars from the press gallery above the House floor, could see Santos is wearing some kind of studded necklace.
At one point, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida joined in a conversation with Santos, along with chat with GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who rocked her head back in laughter.