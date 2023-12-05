Pa. Sen. John Fetterman pays George Santos to make Cameo video for NJ Sen. Bob Menendez

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman continues his push for fellow Democrat, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, to resign from Congress.

And he used expelled Congressman George Santos to make his point.

Santos has been selling messages on the paid video platform Cameo.

Fetterman hired him to give "Bobby from Jersey" some advice.

Fetterman posted the video on social media saying, "I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter."

In the video, Santos say, "These people that want to make you get in trouble or want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up! You stand your ground, sir."

Santos goes on to say, " Don't get bogged down by all the haters out there," adding to "Stay strong."

However, Santos says he didn't know "Bobby" was Senator Bob Menendez when he recorded it.

Menendez is under fire after he and his wife were indicted on corruption-related offenses.

Fetterman says Santos was perfect to make his argument. He feels that if Santos could be expelled for lying then Menendez should surely be expelled for being accused of taking bribes.