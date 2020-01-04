Man shot and killed in Germantown home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old man was shot and killed inside his Germantown home, Philadelphia police said.Officers responded to the 5600 block of Bloyd Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.Police said the victim was shot in the back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Police found shell casings inside and outside the home.Authorities said the victim lived in the home with his mother.No arrests have been made.