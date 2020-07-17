Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

The 87-year-old Ginsburg says she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyruth bader ginsburginstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf yanks COVID-19 funding from Lebanon County
Hazard pay to be made available for Pa. frontline workers
Montgomery Co. releases school reopening recommendations
Driver killed, witnesses rescue passenger in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Delco officer on administrative leave after admitting to racist remark
Bodycam video: NJ Transit police officer revives baby born in train station
2 New Jersey swim clubs close due to COVID-19 concerns
Show More
Owner of John's Roast Pork assaulted at his South Philadelphia eatery
AccuWeather: Oppressive humidity before excessive heat begins
Civil rights veteran who worked with MLK dead at 95
1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia motorcycle crash
Dozen shots fired at car, woman critically injured
More TOP STORIES News