Parkside double shooting injures man, woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday on the 4100 block of Girard Avenue.

Police said someone opened fire striking a man and woman, both 22 years old.

The male victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The female victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
