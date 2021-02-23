15-year-old girl seriously injured after double shooting in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting left a young teenager seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section, according to police.

It happened around 3:19 p.m. on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot one time in the left side of her head. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head, police said. He is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
15-year-old charged with stabbing 2 siblings at school playground: DA
Center City residents and city-goers on edge over recent violence
Pottstown man says snow plow to blame for shattered windshield
Students help local non-profits through Violins Against Violence program
Show More
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
Murphy proposes $44.8B budget, boosting pension, school aid
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
More TOP STORIES News