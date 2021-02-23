15-year-old girl seriously injured after double shooting in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting left a young teenager seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek section, according to police.It happened around 3:19 p.m. on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street.Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot one time in the left side of her head. She was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head, police said. He is currently listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.