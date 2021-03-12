Philadelphia police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a toddler in the city's Tacony section on Thursday night.

The call came in around 2 p.m. for an unresponsive 2-year-old girl on the 6300 block of Marsden Street.

Police say the child appeared to have trauma marks on her face and body.

The girl was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where she later died.

Police are still working to determine what led to the child's death.

No arrests have been made at this time.
