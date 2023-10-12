Goodbye 'girl math,' Northeast Philadelphia TikToker creates 'Philly math'

So what is "Philly math"? Consider it equations that only Philadelphians would understand.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By now you've probably heard of "girl math," the viral trend that has women rationalizing their spending decisions.

There is also "boy math" and even "boomer math."

And now, long overdue but right on the mark, a woman from Northeast Philadelphia has come up with "Philly math." Her videos are getting thousands of views on TikTok.

Stephanie Powley, who goes by @stephunnyjane on the platform, explained she's been making Philly-centric TikToks for a while now.

So what is "Philly math?" Consider it equations that only Philadelphians would understand.

As she explains in one video, "Philly math is knowing the exact speed limit that you need to go on the Boulevard to not get a ticket."

"Philly math is when there's a median in the middle of the street, and there's room to get by on either side... that is a parking spot," she continued.

In another she says, "Philly math is 13 plus one equals Broad," a reference to Broad Street technically being 14th Street.

Philadelphians can also relate to this equation: "Philly math is also assuming that your arrival time is going to change if you bob and weave on the Schuylkill; just keep poppin' in and out."

Powley told Action News, "I do it because I love Philly. I love our city, its people, sports, sports fans. I get a kick when someone tells me I made them laugh or smile. It can be such a big part of someone's day."

She says she intends to keep making the funny, Philly-centric videos especially because her "Philly math" really adds up for the people of Philadelphia.