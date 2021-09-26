Police search for missing Gloucester Township woman and her 4 children

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey mother and her four children are missing.Police in Gloucester Township say 36-year-old Danielle Mead and her children have not been seen since Thursday.At this point, they say they do not suspect foul play.Police say Mead may be driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan.If you have information on where the family might be, please call police.