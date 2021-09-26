'I am heartbroken and outraged,' Philly mayor says after city records 400 homicides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11036632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Honestly, I want to live to be past 21 at this point," said Hadir Boswell, one of the many teens touched by Philadelphia's gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has reached a grim milestone as more than 400 lives have fallen victim to gun violence.Since 6:30 p.m. Saturday, four people have died and 10 others were injured in the gun violence.One of the city's latest shootings left one person dead and two others injured at Hancock and Lippincott streets around 5:11 a.m. Sunday.A 31-year-old woman was shot in the chest and later died at the hospital.The shooting also critically injured a 39-year-old woman, while a 37-year-old male victim is expected to survive his injuries."I am heartbroken and outraged that we've lost more than 400 Philadelphians to preventable violence this year. My heart goes out to all families suffering from enormous grief. Our administration continues to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives," said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement on Sunday morning.Residents in the city are fed up as the homicide rate continues to grow."That hole never goes away," said Patricia Griffin from Lawncrest.Patricia Griffin wears a necklace of her son Darien Griffin, who was gunned down in 2003 in Philadelphia. She says seeing the growing homicide rate this year only adds to her never-ending pain."It's very troubling, no doubt," said State Representative Stephen Kinsey of the 21st legislative district.Local leaders joined hundreds at Vernon Park Saturday to remember homicide victims and talk about ways to prevent more murders."It's not going to end overnight," said Kinsey.Organizations like Emir Healing Center focuses on treating trauma caused by gun violence. They are asking the city for more funding."We will not get out of violence if we don't change us not being poor and addressing the needs of our people," said founder Chantay Love of Emir Healing Center.Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents the 8th district, said, "It's way out of control."Bass says she's looking at long-term and short-term solutions."Stop the bleeding, get cops on the ground now, get more money and resources than what we're spending now. Put more of our budget in than what we're spending right now," said Bass.Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson spoke about personal responsibility."It's going to take for all of us to step up to the plate. We got to do better as a city, at the end of the day," said Johnson.Griffin wants to see action in the City of Brotherly Love so that no other mother has to bury her child because of a deadly shooting."We talk about, 'There need to be programs, there needs to be this, there needs to be that.' We need to start believing that people's lives matter, nobody has the right to take a life," said Griffin.Griffin also spoke about ending the no snitch mentality to get dangerous people off the street. Tips to police can remain anonymous.