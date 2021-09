Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested, charged after violating protection from abuse order

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle was arrested Friday afternoon in Philadelphia after violation of a protection from abuse order.Boyle, 41, was charged with harassment in addition to the abuse order violation Philadelphia municipal court documents reveal. The House Finance Committee removed Boyle from his position last week although the reasoning was unclear.Boyle's lawyer Emmett Madden issued a statement that reads:Officials confirm Boyle was released Saturday morning without having to post bail.He is scheduled to appear upon a judge for a court hearing on Tuesday.