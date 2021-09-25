arrest

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested, charged after violating protection from abuse order

Boyle is scheduled to appear upon a judge for a court hearing on Tuesday.
Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle during a 6abc interview in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle was arrested Friday afternoon in Philadelphia after violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, 41, was charged with harassment in addition to the abuse order violation Philadelphia municipal court documents reveal.

The House Finance Committee removed Boyle from his position last week although the reasoning was unclear.

Boyle's lawyer Emmett Madden issued a statement that reads:

"It is important to note that Kevin Boyle is not accused of any act of violence. By agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Kevin is scheduled for a mental health evaluation.

He intends to follow through with all court, mental health and medical recommendations, including treatment. We are confident that with treatment, Kevin can return to full health, resolve these charges, and continue serving his constituents."

Officials confirm Boyle was released Saturday morning without having to post bail.

He is scheduled to appear upon a judge for a court hearing on Tuesday.

