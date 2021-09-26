double shooting

2 hospitalized after shooting in front of Plymouth Township Wawa

Police say during an argument, someone pulled out a gun and fired off shots, hitting two people.
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting outside a Montgomery County Wawa.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township.

Police say during an argument, someone pulled out a gun and fired off shots, hitting two people.

It appears at least one bullet shattered the glass at the store.

The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. We are working to learn their conditions.

There is no word of an arrest.
