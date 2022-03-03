Craft Hall in Fishtown hosting 'Golden Girls' themed murder mystery dinner

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- If you're fan of the classic sitcom "Golden Girls," then you might want to head to Craft Hall in Fishtown this weekend. The venue will be home to a "Golden Girls" themed murder mystery dinner where you'll get to laugh for a good cause.
Action News got a first look at one of the scenes from "Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The curse of Jessica Fletcher."
The female owned theatre company and all-female cast is paying homage to women breaking barriers.
"This month in particular is exciting because it is Women's History Month and 'Golden Girls' was a ground breaking show in the 80s, it was a completely female-led cast," said Traci Connaughton, Founder and Exec Director of Without a Cue Productions. "I feel like its important to put out this message of female empowerment and what women are capable of."
The 90-minute long show is an immersive experience with a three course dinner, cocktails, and solving "whodunnit" with a prize. It also pays tribute to original Golden Girl, the late Betty White.
"We are celebrating her life and legacy by contributing a portion of our ticket sale to PAWS in Philadelphia," said Connaughton.
There's also a scavenger hunt before the show. It runs March 5th through April 3rd.
