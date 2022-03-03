Craft Hall in Fishtown hosting 'Golden Girls' themed murder mystery dinner

The 90-minute long show is an immersive experience with a three course dinner, cocktails, and solving "whodunnit" with a prize.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fishtown restaurant hosting 'Golden Girls' murder mystery dinner

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- If you're fan of the classic sitcom "Golden Girls," then you might want to head to Craft Hall in Fishtown this weekend. The venue will be home to a "Golden Girls" themed murder mystery dinner where you'll get to laugh for a good cause.

Action News got a first look at one of the scenes from "Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The curse of Jessica Fletcher."

The female owned theatre company and all-female cast is paying homage to women breaking barriers.

"This month in particular is exciting because it is Women's History Month and 'Golden Girls' was a ground breaking show in the 80s, it was a completely female-led cast," said Traci Connaughton, Founder and Exec Director of Without a Cue Productions. "I feel like its important to put out this message of female empowerment and what women are capable of."

The 90-minute long show is an immersive experience with a three course dinner, cocktails, and solving "whodunnit" with a prize. It also pays tribute to original Golden Girl, the late Betty White.

"We are celebrating her life and legacy by contributing a portion of our ticket sale to PAWS in Philadelphia," said Connaughton.

There's also a scavenger hunt before the show. It runs March 5th through April 3rd.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Philly detective accused of lying about coerced confession
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Trans UPenn swimmer speaks out on controversy, tells her story
Masks still needed in certain places in Philly | View list
'Surf N Turf Swindler' steals $1K worth of food from Montco Giant
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Show More
Philadelphia jury to get case in deadly 2015 Amtrak crash
10 hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Sean Penn walked to Polish border to leave Ukraine
Gas prices near $4 per gallon across Delaware Valley
Philadelphia plans to lift school mask mandate next week
More TOP STORIES News