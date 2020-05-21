Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey join 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup

Here is the Summer Concert Series schedule:

May 22: Katy Perry

May 29: Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard

June 5: Billie Joe Armstrong

June 19: John Legend

June 26: Sia

July 3: Old Dominion

July 10: Shaggy featuring Sting

August 21: Megan Thee Stallion

Dates to be announced:

Mariah Carey

Bebe Rexha

Black Eyed Peas

Ellie Goulding

Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Summer may be different this year, but "Good Morning America" fans can still count on the Summer Concert Series.This year, Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey and more are joining the star-studded lineup. All performances will be virtual.Perry will kick off the series Friday with a performance from her home. Then next week, Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.