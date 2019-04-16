Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A quick-thinking Good Samaritan prevented a suspect from getting away after trying to grab a 2-year-old child from his mother on the streets of San Francisco.Adam Walker said it happened so fast.On Friday, he and his wife Sabrina were walking with their son Leo. They passed a mother walking with her young son."Shortly after we walked by her, she was screaming, 'police!' Someone had taken her child," said Adam.Police said 34-year-old Roscoe Holyoake grabbed the 2-year-old child and started running, but suddenly stopped."He put the child down, smiled at everybody-- then started sprinting away," said Sabrina."Without thinking, I took off running after him," Adam said.Adam chased the suspect for several blocks and cornered the man. Neighbors called 911.Holyoake, from East Victoria Park, Australia was arrested by police on suspicion of kidnapping.The child wasn't hurtSabrina is pretty proud of her brave husband."So proud. I'm glad the child and mom are Ok and nobody was hurt," said Sabrina.As a parent, Adam said he didn't think twice about chasing down the suspect."In that situation, you don't think too much about it, act with your heart, not with your head," Adam said.