Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping in San Francisco

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO -- A quick-thinking Good Samaritan prevented a suspect from getting away after trying to grab a 2-year-old child from his mother on the streets of San Francisco.

Adam Walker said it happened so fast.

On Friday, he and his wife Sabrina were walking with their son Leo. They passed a mother walking with her young son.

"Shortly after we walked by her, she was screaming, 'police!' Someone had taken her child," said Adam.

Police said 34-year-old Roscoe Holyoake grabbed the 2-year-old child and started running, but suddenly stopped.

"He put the child down, smiled at everybody-- then started sprinting away," said Sabrina.

"Without thinking, I took off running after him," Adam said.

Adam chased the suspect for several blocks and cornered the man. Neighbors called 911.

Holyoake, from East Victoria Park, Australia was arrested by police on suspicion of kidnapping.

The child wasn't hurt

Sabrina is pretty proud of her brave husband.

"So proud. I'm glad the child and mom are Ok and nobody was hurt," said Sabrina.

As a parent, Adam said he didn't think twice about chasing down the suspect.

"In that situation, you don't think too much about it, act with your heart, not with your head," Adam said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoattempted abductionkidnappingkidnapgood samaritanu.s. & worldgood news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News